North Star Montessori Academy going virtual tomorrow and Wednesday

Exterior of North Star Montessori Academy in Marquette MI
Exterior of North Star Montessori Academy in Marquette MI(WLUC)
By Jacqueline Agahigian and Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting tomorrow, North Star Montessori Academy will be transitioning to virtual learning for all students.

Students will go virtual tomorrow and Wednesday of this week

Students may return to in-person learning on Thursday, January 20th.

North Star staff made the switch to remote learning because of the number of positive covid-19 cases in the school community, as well as a lack of teachers and substitutes.

If your student is in the elementary school and needs to take home a Chromebook, breakfast, or lunch please contact the main office by 2:30 today.

