North Star Montessori Academy going virtual tomorrow and Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting tomorrow, North Star Montessori Academy will be transitioning to virtual learning for all students.

Students will go virtual tomorrow and Wednesday of this week

Students may return to in-person learning on Thursday, January 20th.

North Star staff made the switch to remote learning because of the number of positive covid-19 cases in the school community, as well as a lack of teachers and substitutes.

If your student is in the elementary school and needs to take home a Chromebook, breakfast, or lunch please contact the main office by 2:30 today.

