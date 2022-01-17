NMU Northern Center to host human trafficking documentary

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For Human Trafficking Awareness Month, the Zonta Club of Marquette and the Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force (UPHTTF) will present a human trafficking documentary at Northern Michigan University’s Northern Center Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The UPHTTF says the human trafficking epidemic has victimized over 8,000 people just in Michigan in the last decade alone. The victims are our daughters and sons, our students, our neighbors. The Zonta Club of Marquette in partnership with the UPHTTF says it is time to speak up.

An open invite is extended to the public to watch a new film about human trafficking titled, Ring of Silence. The event will take place at Northern Michigan University’s Northern Center in Marquette on Tuesday, Jan. 25 with a reception beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Ring of Silence is based on real events that happened to teens in a Michigan high school.

Zonta Past President Kia Richmond affirms with the film’s director Nicole Bowers Wallace that “it’s a film that everybody needs to see.”

Zonta says the film is rated for PG-13 audiences, so viewers may understand that perpetrators often look like attractive young men and women in their school, much like the kid on Instagram or Snapchat, or the guy next door. A panel of local experts will be available for Q&A immediately after the film.

This free movie is additionally sponsored by The Community Foundation of Marquette County, the NMU President’s Office, the NMU Criminal Justice Department, the NMU Criminal Justice Association, the NMU Police Department, Eagle Mine, and Thrivent.

A second showing will be held in Hancock, MI on Feb. 8, 2022.

To stay informed on human trafficking and what you can do to help in the U.P., like the Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force Facebook page. If you are in need of help or have a tip, please call or text the 24-hour confidential helpline at (906) 299-9243 or email unite@upht123.org.

