Munising Public Schools requiring masks for all students and staff

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) -Starting today, all students and staff at Munising Public Schools will be required to wear a mask in school.

According to the Munising Public School’s website, the school is reinstating its masking policy.

The decision comes after 62 students and 12 staff members tested positive for covid-19 in the past 10 days.

The school will continue to monitor covid numbers and will remove the mask requirement when the school says it is safe to do so.

