Michigan gas prices drop slightly

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan are down 3 cents compared to last week. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 1 cent less than this time last month but still 82 cents more than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $47 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $4 from when prices were their highest last November.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks rose by 7.9 million bbl to 240.7 million bbl. On the other hand, gasoline demand decreased from 8.17 million b/d to 7.91 million b/d. Winter weather and the COVID-19 omicron variant are the likely culprits behind this demand dip.

At the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) decreased by 52 cents to settle at $82.12. Although crude prices dipped slightly due to demand concerns, crude prices increased earlier last week after the EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks decreased by 4.6 million bbl to 413.3 million bbl. The current stock level is approximately 14.3 percent lower than during the first week of January 2021, contributing to pressure on domestic crude prices.

“Despite a decrease in demand, high crude prices above $80 a barrel continue to keep pump prices elevated,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased slightly. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.21 per gallon.

Click here to view AAA’s state and metro gas averages:

Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.29), Metro Detroit ($3.21), Ann Arbor ($3.19)

Least expensive gas price averages: Grand Rapids ($3.06), Saginaw ($3.06), Lansing ($3.11)

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.