Advertisement

Meijer announces free home delivery across its footprint

Retailer adds free Home Delivery to help customers experience a new way to shop
(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - Meijer announced that it’s offering free Home Delivery for all customers on orders of more than $35 through Jan. 29.

Home Delivery is just one of the many ways customers can shop at Meijer and the retailer wants to ensure any customer who wants to experience it has the opportunity during these ongoing challenging times.

Customers can shop online or via the Meijer app for more than 100,000 products, including grocery items, toys, pet food, beauty products and beer and wine. They schedule a delivery or pickup time that is convenient for them and a personal shopper hand-selects those items according to customer preferences.

Meijer has continued enhancing its digital shopping services throughout the pandemic. Some of the most popular improvements include seamless tracking of orders, the ability to accept or reject order substitutions in real time, and being able to use mPerks rewards and digitally clip coupons via the Meijer app.

The program starts this week at all Meijer stores and will continue through Jan. 29.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
2 killed in separate Alger County snowmobile crashes
Western U.P. Health Department logo.
Omicron variant case identified in the Western UP
Generic crash
Rollover crash in Houghton County sends one person to the hospital
University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel announces that athletic director Dave Brandon...
University of Michigan Board votes to fire Mark Schlissel after investigation
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

How to test for Radon inside homes
Residents should pick up a free radon test kit during Radon Action Month
NMU Northern Center to host human trafficking documentary
Exterior of North Star Montessori Academy in Marquette MI
North Star Montessori Academy going virtual tomorrow and Wednesday
Munising Middle/High School.
Munising Public Schools requiring masks for all students and staff