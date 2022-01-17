Meijer announces free home delivery across its footprint

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - Meijer announced that it’s offering free Home Delivery for all customers on orders of more than $35 through Jan. 29.

Home Delivery is just one of the many ways customers can shop at Meijer and the retailer wants to ensure any customer who wants to experience it has the opportunity during these ongoing challenging times.

Customers can shop online or via the Meijer app for more than 100,000 products, including grocery items, toys, pet food, beauty products and beer and wine. They schedule a delivery or pickup time that is convenient for them and a personal shopper hand-selects those items according to customer preferences.

Meijer has continued enhancing its digital shopping services throughout the pandemic. Some of the most popular improvements include seamless tracking of orders, the ability to accept or reject order substitutions in real time, and being able to use mPerks rewards and digitally clip coupons via the Meijer app.

The program starts this week at all Meijer stores and will continue through Jan. 29.

