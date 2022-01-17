Advertisement

Iron Bay Restaurant offering build-your-own mimosas and bloody Marys on weekends

(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Iron Bay Restaurant and Dinkery says it’s seen an increase in business over the last year, despite experiencing staff shortages and shipping delays.

The success? It’s credited in part to the changes that staff has made to the restaurant.

Iron Bay hosts trivia night every Wednesday, watch the interview below to hear how you can get in on the fun...

Can’t make trivia night?

Stop by Iron Bay on Saturdays for a build-your-own mimosa bar, or on Sundays for a build-your-own bloody mary bar.

Watch the interview below to hear about all of your options for a custom cocktail...

