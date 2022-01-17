Advertisement

Gogebic County high school basketball game recognizes Spanish exchange students

The Spanish national anthem was played before the game, and flags were handed out to the student section to celebrate exchange students
Bessemer guard Laura Uribes (left) stands with L'Anse forward Maria Santurino (right), and...
Bessemer guard Laura Uribes (left) stands with L'Anse forward Maria Santurino (right), and Uribes' host parent Bill Steiger (middle) with Spanish flags(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - Three Spanish foreign exchange students are living in the U.P., hearing your country’s national anthem can bring pride and joy.

Even though they are on a different continent, three Spanish exchange students heard their anthem before Friday’s Bessemer and L’Anse girl’s basketball game.

“You meet new people, you learn a new language, and it’s a new experience. It’s very cool,” said Marta Huguet, L’Anse JV Guard & Spanish Exchange Student.

Maria Santurino is 16 and plays on the varsity team. She has been learning English in school since she was five years old.

“I always wanted to live in America, and I love it so far. I will probably live here when I grow up,” Santurino said.

The students grew up in Madrid and Barcelona, and they admit that the U.P. is different.

“It’s a little bit cold, but people are nice, and everything is great,” Huguet said.

Playing for the opposing team, Laura Uribes is a strong ball-handler and starter for Bessemer. Her coach, Joy Smith, played Division I basketball in college and has experience coaching international players.

“It’s simple for me to adapt here for basketball, and I have a great coach,” Uribes said.

Uribes says two factors encouraged her to study abroad: exploring U.S. culture and basketball.

“I love to play basketball, and I would like to play basketball at the next level. I want to study college in a different place from Spain,” Uribes said.

The students have been in the u-s since august, and they will go home to Spain at the end of the school year. Friday night helped them feel closer to home.

“I am very grateful and thankful for everything that everyone is doing for all of us in the U.P., all my friends, my team. It’s awesome,” Santurino said.

The students say they will take trips to Chicago, Florida, and other tourist spots all while bringing their Spanish pride along the way.

