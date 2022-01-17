Gladstone High School students making parts for lower Michigan company

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The woodworking shop at Gladstone High School is working on a project for a lower Michigan company.

Using a CNC machine, students in the woodshop at Gladstone High School are making 1,000 parts for Engine Power Components in Muskegon.

“I pretty much do it to help out. I like knowing that I’m helping the shop here even though I won’t be here next year. Just putting my part in,” said Michael Brazeau, a senior at Gladstone High School.

Students are creating camshaft spacers using two different designs. The spacers are used to carry camshafts around the production facility in Muskegon. The spacer blocks are cut on a miter saw and table saw in the high school woodshop and then they are taken to the CNC router.

“You put the wood inside the cutter and you gotta clamp it down and then press a few buttons to start it up. It starts up, cuts and takes three minutes and 37 seconds,” said Avery Hanson, a freshman at Gladstone High School.

Once the wood comes off the CNC router, it’s sanded down before and then packaged. Senior Aaron Steinhoff says sanding is his favorite part.

“It’s about the best part ever. It’s the most fun, instead of watching the machine do all the cutting and stuff,” he said.

The woodworking teacher will bring the spacer blocks to Muskegon this weekend.

“It’s just a good opportunity for the students to get involved in a real-life, real-world manufacturing project,” said Mark Cousineau, the woodshop teacher at Gladstone High School.

Students say they have learned important skills that will carry beyond the woodshop.

“I’m learning how to work as a team with everybody else. I do my part and I figure out how many pieces I need in a day and then I start cutting them out,” said Brazeau.

Engine Power Components is paying the school for the parts and all proceeds will help improve the woodshop.

