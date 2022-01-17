Big Snow Resort plans multiple events for Jan.

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gogebic county ski and snowboard destination has excitement planned for the rest of this month.

As part of its College Month, Big Snow Resort is offering college students with an eligible student I.D. half of their lift tickets through the end of Jan.

Midwestern musical acts Unity the Band and Copperbox are set to perform live music at the Indianhead main lodge from Jan. 21 to 22 and Jan. 28 to 29 respectively. Big Snow says its two mountains offer something for everyone who wants to come out.

“Having two different hills [creates] two different atmospheres,” Director of Ski Services Director Klaus Buschalla said. “Blackjack has more gladed runs, there’s more powder [snow] available over there, while over here at Indianhead we groom a lot more so it’s more family-oriented.”

The resort plans a USSA U14 and U16 Speedcamp race at Indianhead Mountain from Jan. 28 to 30.

