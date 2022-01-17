Advertisement

Big Snow Resort plans multiple events for Jan.

The winter resort is giving college students half of their lift tickets until the end of the month, along with live music, and U.S. Ski & Snowboard Association racing.
Skiers take the lift up to the top of Indianhead Mountain at Big Snow Resort
Skiers take the lift up to the top of Indianhead Mountain at Big Snow Resort(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gogebic county ski and snowboard destination has excitement planned for the rest of this month.

As part of its College Month, Big Snow Resort is offering college students with an eligible student I.D. half of their lift tickets through the end of Jan.

Midwestern musical acts Unity the Band and Copperbox are set to perform live music at the Indianhead main lodge from Jan. 21 to 22 and Jan. 28 to 29 respectively. Big Snow says its two mountains offer something for everyone who wants to come out.

“Having two different hills [creates] two different atmospheres,” Director of Ski Services Director Klaus Buschalla said. “Blackjack has more gladed runs, there’s more powder [snow] available over there, while over here at Indianhead we groom a lot more so it’s more family-oriented.”

The resort plans a USSA U14 and U16 Speedcamp race at Indianhead Mountain from Jan. 28 to 30.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
2 killed in separate Alger County snowmobile crashes
lake superior ice
Ice formations in Lake Superior
Western U.P. Health Department logo.
Omicron variant case identified in the Western UP
Ohio man is killed in a snowmobile crash in Alger County's AuTrain Township
A man is killed in Alger County snowmobile crash
Mugshot of Paul Mattila
Appeal for new trial denied for former Negaunee man convicted of 14 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct

Latest News

Generic crash
Rollover crash in Houghton County sends one person to the hospital
Cross country skiers practice their skate skiing skills at Sunday's clinic at the U.P. Nordic...
West End Trail & Ski partner with Ishpeming Ski Club for cross country ski clinic
Nerds of Marquette Harry Potter event
Nerds for Marquette hosts ‘Marqwarts’ event
Marquette Clean Closet event
Marquette Sister city group holds Clean the Closet event