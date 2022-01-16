West End Trail & Ski partner with Ishpeming Ski Club for cross country ski clinic

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday, around 20 skiers gathered at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex, site of the Suicide Ski Jump Hill and start of the Norman Juhola Trail System, to improve their abilities.

West End Ski and Trail partnered with the Ishpeming Ski Club to offer a clinic for cross country skiers of all skill levels. “The purpose for doing this clinic was simply to get people out on skis and enjoying their skis more,” West End Trail & Ski Owner Spencer Prusi said. “The better you become at skiing the more fun it is.”

The groups offered training in two cross-country skiing techniques. The first method is classic skiing, in which skiers move forward by taking long strides straight ahead.

Prusi believes the classic technique is the best option for beginners. “It’s not a real difficult sport to go out and do when you look at the classic skiing side of things,” he said.

The other method is skate skiing, in which skiers propel themselves forward by pushing their skis outward. This method can be tougher for beginners but is still exciting to learn. “It does take a lot of technique, a lot of cardio, so it does get difficult but it’s really a lot of fun,” Prusi said.

Despite temperatures in the teens, and wind chills dipping into single digits, Prusi says the turn out at today’s clinic was impressive. Noting that West End and the ISC may partner again to host more like it in the future.

“It’s great to see more and more people getting into this, and I think the more proactive [and community supportive] we can be as a business, the better it’s going to be for this whole area,” Prusi said.

The Ishpeming Ski Club provides free junior and youth ski programs. It also grooms and maintains the Norman Juhola Trail System, which is free for cross country skiers to enjoy.

