Advertisement

West End Trail & Ski partner with Ishpeming Ski Club for cross country ski clinic

The event seeks to introduce beginners to the sport, while also building skills for skiers of all skill levels.
Cross country skiers practice their skate skiing skills at Sunday's clinic at the U.P. Nordic...
Cross country skiers practice their skate skiing skills at Sunday's clinic at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday, around 20 skiers gathered at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex, site of the Suicide Ski Jump Hill and start of the Norman Juhola Trail System, to improve their abilities.

West End Ski and Trail partnered with the Ishpeming Ski Club to offer a clinic for cross country skiers of all skill levels. “The purpose for doing this clinic was simply to get people out on skis and enjoying their skis more,” West End Trail & Ski Owner Spencer Prusi said. “The better you become at skiing the more fun it is.”

The groups offered training in two cross-country skiing techniques. The first method is classic skiing, in which skiers move forward by taking long strides straight ahead.

Prusi believes the classic technique is the best option for beginners. “It’s not a real difficult sport to go out and do when you look at the classic skiing side of things,” he said.

The other method is skate skiing, in which skiers propel themselves forward by pushing their skis outward. This method can be tougher for beginners but is still exciting to learn. “It does take a lot of technique, a lot of cardio, so it does get difficult but it’s really a lot of fun,” Prusi said.

Despite temperatures in the teens, and wind chills dipping into single digits, Prusi says the turn out at today’s clinic was impressive. Noting that West End and the ISC may partner again to host more like it in the future.

“It’s great to see more and more people getting into this, and I think the more proactive [and community supportive] we can be as a business, the better it’s going to be for this whole area,” Prusi said.

The Ishpeming Ski Club provides free junior and youth ski programs. It also grooms and maintains the Norman Juhola Trail System, which is free for cross country skiers to enjoy.

If you would like to donate to the ISC, you can do so on its website, which you can visit by clicking the link here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
2 killed in separate Alger County snowmobile crashes
lake superior ice
Ice formations in Lake Superior
Western U.P. Health Department logo.
Omicron variant case identified in the Western UP
Ohio man is killed in a snowmobile crash in Alger County's AuTrain Township
A man is killed in Alger County snowmobile crash
Edwin Allen Bonham of Baraga
UPDATE: Baraga man arraigned for threatening business owner with gun

Latest News

Generic crash
Rollover crash in Houghton County sends one to hospital
Nerds of Marquette Harry Potter event
Nerds for Marquette hosts ‘Marqwarts’ event
Marquette Clean Closet event
Marquette Sister city group holds Clean the Closet event
Proceeds and non-perishables from event to benefit the Iron County food bank
Alpha holds its first-ever Ice Bowl disc golf tournament