Rounds of snow ahead of next week

Today was the nice and calm conditions before the snow in the upcoming days. Sunday a clipper system out of the northwest will push through leaving only a few inches spread across the U.P. The next chances for snow will be mostly Tuesday as another system will move in but is looking to slow down and leave more snow behind on Wednesday.

>Highs: Mid 0s to Mid 10s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy as snow quickly pushes east throughout the day; colder temps out east

>Highs: Mid 10s to Low 20s

Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Cloudy conditions with some light snow along the NW wind belts

>Highs: High 10s to Low 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy as widespread snow move into the region leaving behind another 3-6 inches

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Wednesday: Snow diminishing in the late night hours before the morning; leaving blustery conditions

>Highs: Low 0s to Low 10s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; colder conditions

>Highs: 10s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy throughout

