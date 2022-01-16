Advertisement

Rounds of snow ahead of next week

Sunday and Tuesday are the highlight days of snow
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:38 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today was the nice and calm conditions before the snow in the upcoming days. Sunday a clipper system out of the northwest will push through leaving only a few inches spread across the U.P. The next chances for snow will be mostly Tuesday as another system will move in but is looking to slow down and leave more snow behind on Wednesday.

>Highs: Mid 0s to Mid 10s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy as snow quickly pushes east throughout the day; colder temps out east

>Highs: Mid 10s to Low 20s

Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Cloudy conditions with some light snow along the NW wind belts

>Highs: High 10s to Low 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy as widespread snow move into the region leaving behind another 3-6 inches

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Wednesday: Snow diminishing in the late night hours before the morning; leaving blustery conditions

>Highs: Low 0s to Low 10s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; colder conditions

>Highs: 10s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy throughout

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
2 killed in separate Alger County snowmobile crashes
lake superior ice
Ice formations in Lake Superior
Western U.P. Health Department logo.
Omicron variant case identified in the Western UP
Edwin Allen Bonham of Baraga
UPDATE: Baraga man arraigned for threatening business owner with gun
Ohio man is killed in a snowmobile crash in Alger County's AuTrain Township
A man is killed in Alger County snowmobile crash

Latest News

Wind chills below -30°F for some U.P. areas Saturday morning, with increasing sunshine...
Winter chill continues Saturday -- but less snow, more sun
weekend nice
Light snow by the end of the weekend
Subzero Friday morning temps possible plus lake effect snow over the northeast wind belts.
Frigid Friday with lake effect snow chances, partial sunshine
snow
Front brings light snow