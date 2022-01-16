Advertisement

Rollover crash in Houghton County sends one to hospital

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ADAMS TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - One person was taken to the hospital after being involved in a rollover crash Sunday afternoon.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash on M-26 in Painesdale, Adams Township around 3:15 p.m.

The driver was taken to Portage Health System by Mercy Ambulance.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Houghton Police Department, Adams Township Fire, and First Responders and Superior Service Towing.

There were no other details provided.

