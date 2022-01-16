Nerds for Marquette hosts ‘Marqwarts’ event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The magic of Harry Potter was in downtown Marquette for all to enjoy on Saturday.

The event today was held at the Campfire CoWorks in the Masonic Square Mall. People of all ages could participate in activities and purchase local crafts. Classes like wand making, potion making, and divination were available. The Nerds of Marquette organization were ecstatic with the turnout for their first big event.

“We’re just blown away by not only the people that have come to the event but also the volunteers that pitched in and made sure that we could pull this off. Everybody’s having a great time and we’re so happy and we hope to continue have more of these types of events, not just Harry Potter but any type of nerd event,” Nerds of Marquette member Ashley Ross said.

The group is hoping to hold a similar event for Star Wars for May the 4th.

