Advertisement

Nerds for Marquette hosts ‘Marqwarts’ event

This is the first big event for the Nerds of Marquette group
Nerds of Marquette Harry Potter event
Nerds of Marquette Harry Potter event(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The magic of Harry Potter was in downtown Marquette for all to enjoy on Saturday.

The event today was held at the Campfire CoWorks in the Masonic Square Mall. People of all ages could participate in activities and purchase local crafts. Classes like wand making, potion making, and divination were available. The Nerds of Marquette organization were ecstatic with the turnout for their first big event.

“We’re just blown away by not only the people that have come to the event but also the volunteers that pitched in and made sure that we could pull this off. Everybody’s having a great time and we’re so happy and we hope to continue have more of these types of events, not just Harry Potter but any type of nerd event,” Nerds of Marquette member Ashley Ross said.

The group is hoping to hold a similar event for Star Wars for May the 4th.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
2 killed in separate Alger County snowmobile crashes
Edwin Allen Bonham of Baraga
UPDATE: Baraga man arraigned for threatening business owner with gun
FILE. Printed photo of Amarah Filizetti, who died in September 2015.
State Supreme Court looking at case of Gwinn girl’s death in gym
Mugshot of Paul Mattila
Appeal for new trial denied for former Negaunee man convicted of 14 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct
Mugshot for Ryan Phillips.
Menominee Township man sentenced in U.P. assault with intent to do great bodily harm case

Latest News

Marquette Clean Closet event
Marquette Sister city group holds Clean the Closet event
Proceeds and non-perishables from event to benefit the Iron County food bank
Alpha holds its first-ever Ice Bowl disc golf tournament
At least 30 women from four different states learn about the tools and techniques involved in...
8th annual Women on Ice held at Sawyer Lake in Sagola Township
Western U.P. Health Department logo.
Omicron variant case identified in the Western UP