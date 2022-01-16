Marquette Sister city group holds Clean the Closet event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, individuals in Marquette got a chance to get items from around the world.

The Marquette Arts and Culture Center partnered with the Marquette Area Sister City group to host a Clean the Closets event. The items are gifts from Finland and Japan. Between 1:00 P.M. to 4 P.M. in the afternoon, items like ceramics, small trinkets and paintings could be purchased or picked up for free. The event was such a success as it had to be closed up early as items were quickly sold.

“We consider this a huge success because first of all we got our closets cleaned out, secondly, it demonstrates an interest in the community in our artifacts and the cities that we are partnering with,” Marquette Area Sister City Head Chair Mary Lou Blomquist said.

She also said that the group raised over $1,100 during the event on Saturday.

