Alpha holds its first-ever Ice Bowl disc golf tournament

By Matt Price
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALPHA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ice Bowl disc golf tournament made its first-ever appearance in Alpha.

At least 26 people took part in the Alpha Ice Bowl on a course surrounding the Alpha Michigan Brewing Company.

Participants brought in at least five non-perishable food items and $30. The food and most of the money is benefiting the Iron County food bank.

One of the tournament’s goals was to promote the 9-hole beginners course, which will become permanent in the spring.

“I wanted to put a beginners course in this area to encourage more people to get out and play,” said Tournament Director Lydia Novitsky. “Throwing an Ice Bowl is a pretty good way to show them that you can play year-round.”

Winners of each division won a small trophy and an Alpha Ice Bowl towel. Novitsky hopes to make the tournament an annual event.

There will be another Ice Bowl on Feb. 19 at Keyes Peak in Florence, Wisconsin. Proceeds from that would go to the Florence County food bank.

