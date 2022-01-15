Advertisement

Pilot, passenger presumed dead in Louisiana helicopter crash

The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was...
The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot and a passenger are presumed dead after the crash of a helicopter in a south Louisiana marsh.

Authorities in coastal Lafourche Parish say they got a call from a person who saw the helicopter going down Friday morning. The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.

No bodies were immediately recovered as of Friday afternoon.

The Coast Guard said a privately held helicopter operator, Rotocraft Leasing Co., had alerted the agency that the aircraft was overdue with two people aboard.

The company had no immediate statement on the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Printed photo of Amarah Filizetti, who died in September 2015.
State Supreme Court looking at case of Gwinn girl’s death in gym
UPDATE: Investigators name possible victims in fatal Portage Township fire
Edwin Allen Bonham of Baraga
UPDATE: Baraga man arraigned for threatening business owner with gun
New faces, same family: Togo’s in Marquette transfers ownership to next generation
Mugshot of Paul Mattila
Appeal for new trial denied for former Negaunee man convicted of 14 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct

Latest News

FedEx has asked the FAA permission to add an anti-missile system to some of its cargo planes.
FedEx asks FAA permission to add anti-missile system to cargo planes
This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile...
North Korea says it test-launched missiles from train
The program gives free prom dresses to teenagers looking for the perfect one
Dickinson County Library now accepting donations for annual “Prom Dress Swap” - clipped version
Check out local artists' work from 10a-4p Saturday.
Winter market at Calumet Art Center Saturday