A man is killed in Alger County snowmobile crash

Sheriff’s Department concludes excessive speed was the cause
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 12:36 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AuTrain Township. (WLUC) - A deadly snowmobile crash in Alger County Friday night.

The Alger County Sheriff’s Department reporting a 33 year old Ohio man was killed after missing a curve in the trail and being ejected into a tree. No name or hometown are being released at this time.

In a press release, Captain Matthew Waldron with the Alger County Sheriff’s Department says they received a 911 call around 8:25 p.m. Friday that there was a snowmobile crash on Trail #8 near Forest Lake Road in AuTrain Township.

The investigation concluded the 33 year old man was eastbound on his snow machine when he failed to make a curve in the trail, lost control of the sled and was ultimately ejected into a tree. The Sheriff’s Department report concluding excessive speed was the only contributing factor for the crash. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Alger County EMS, Alger County Rescue “21″and the Alger County Sheriff’s Office were the responding units.

