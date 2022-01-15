Huskies blank Lakers to start weekend

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - No. 19 Michigan Tech blanked Lake Superior State 3-0 Friday (Jan. 14) at the Taffy Abel Arena. Blake Pietila earned his fourth shutout of the season with 21 saves, not allowing a goal to the Lakers for the second straight game.

Brian Halonen, Brett Thorne, and Justin Misiak all had a goal and an assist as the Huskies improved to 11-8-1 overall and 8-5 in the CCHA.

“I’m proud of the guys for the way they played after the long break,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “Every win right now really adds up, and I really appreciate how hard we competed.”

Thorne scored his fourth of the season and second on the power play 2:42 into the game for the game-winner. Halonen had a one-timer that was saved. Misiak picked up the rebound behind the net and threw the puck out front. Thorne took his time and sniped the top corner for his fifth career goal.

Halonen put the Huskies up 2-0 6:53 into the second period with his team-leading 13th goal of the season while the teams played 4-on-4. A shot from the slot by Bliss was saved, and Halonen was at the doorstep to whack in his 45th career goal. Thorne had the secondary assist.

Tech had to kill off a penalty with 4:25 left in the third but didn’t allow a shot to get through to Pietila. LSSU pulled its goaltender and generated four shots on goal before Misiak iced the game with his fourth goal of the season with 47 seconds left on a backhanded shot from center ice. Colin Swoyer assisted on the goal.

Pietila stopped three shots in the first, 12 in the second, and six in the third. Ethan Langenegger made 25 saves for the home team. Each goaltender had a puck hit iron behind them.

“The guys supported Blake well,” added Shawhan. “His rebound control was good, and he made one big save on a redirect in the first period. It was a really good team effort tonight.”

Tech was 1-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The teams play for the fourth time this season to wrap up the CCHA series at 6:07 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.