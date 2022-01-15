Advertisement

Fire erupts near chemical plant; residents told to stay away

A fire at a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky...
A fire at a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky Friday has spread to multiple buildings, threatening to reach the plant's chemical storage area, authorities said.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 2:54 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a fire near a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky has spread to multiple buildings in the complex, threatening to reach the plant’s chemical storage area.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora told residents in a video posted Friday night on Facebook to stay away from the area and keep their windows closed.

Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost says much of the building where the fire originated has collapsed within itself.

He also says one firefighter was injured and taken to a hospital, but is doing well. There were no initial reports of loss of life. The fire chief says the building was vacant when the fire broke out.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Printed photo of Amarah Filizetti, who died in September 2015.
State Supreme Court looking at case of Gwinn girl’s death in gym
Edwin Allen Bonham of Baraga
UPDATE: Baraga man arraigned for threatening business owner with gun
Mugshot of Paul Mattila
Appeal for new trial denied for former Negaunee man convicted of 14 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct
Mugshot for Ryan Phillips.
Menominee Township man sentenced in U.P. assault with intent to do great bodily harm case
Choosing the Sun is Cheylene Dollar's personal story of growth and light in the darkest of times.
Former Marquette resident wrote and published book, inspires others to “choose the sun”

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Biden team regroups after court loss on COVID shots-or-test
FILE
2 killed in separate Alger County snowmobile crashes
Ohio man is killed in a snowmobile crash in Alger County's AuTrain Township
A man is killed in Alger County snowmobile crash
Four people with gang affiliations to face federal charges in LA officer's shooting death.
Feds charge gang members in LA officer's death