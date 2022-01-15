Finlandia Men’s Hockey runs into trouble with number one Adrian

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University men’s hockey team (1-14, 0-9 NCHA) lost 6-1 to #1 Adrian (13-1, 7-0 NCHA), Friday night at the Houghton County Arena.

Adrian struck 4:42 into the game for the 1-0 lead. Midway through the opening period, freshman Luke Dobles had a shot that was stopped at the last minute.

Senior Marcus Gloss made several great saves to keep the game at 1-0 after one period. The Bulldogs scored four goals in the second period to pull away.

Junior Phil Schader scored for the Lions with assists from freshman Alex Walsh and senior Tyler Watungwa. Sophomore Cooper Hoheisel had a .667 win percentage on face-offs. Gloss finished with 34 saves.

Finlandia remains home, Saturday, Jan. 15 taking on #1 Adrian. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m.

