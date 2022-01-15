Advertisement

Finlandia Men’s Hockey runs into trouble with number one Adrian

Lions’ Gloss makes 34 saves
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University men’s hockey team (1-14, 0-9 NCHA) lost 6-1 to #1 Adrian (13-1, 7-0 NCHA), Friday night at the Houghton County Arena.

Adrian struck 4:42 into the game for the 1-0 lead. Midway through the opening period, freshman Luke Dobles had a shot that was stopped at the last minute.

Senior Marcus Gloss made several great saves to keep the game at 1-0 after one period.  The Bulldogs scored four goals in the second period to pull away.

Junior Phil Schader scored for the Lions with assists from freshman Alex Walsh and senior Tyler Watungwa.  Sophomore Cooper Hoheisel had a .667 win percentage on face-offs.  Gloss finished with 34 saves.

Finlandia remains home, Saturday, Jan. 15 taking on #1 Adrian.  The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Printed photo of Amarah Filizetti, who died in September 2015.
State Supreme Court looking at case of Gwinn girl’s death in gym
UPDATE: Investigators name possible victims in fatal Portage Township fire
Edwin Allen Bonham of Baraga
UPDATE: Baraga man arraigned for threatening business owner with gun
New faces, same family: Togo’s in Marquette transfers ownership to next generation
Mugshot of Paul Mattila
Appeal for new trial denied for former Negaunee man convicted of 14 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct

Latest News

Jan. 14 Boys HSBB Highlights
Jan. 14 Boys HSBB Highlights
Jan. 14 Girls HSBB Highlights
Jan. 14 Girls HSBB Highlights
NMU / MTU / High School Hockey Highlights Jan. 14
NMU / MTU / High School Hockey Highlights Jan. 14
(NMU Graphic)
Three-goal second period enables NMU to upend top ranked Minnesota State