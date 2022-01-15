Advertisement

8th annual Women on Ice held at Sawyer Lake in Sagola Township

At least 30 women ice anglers learn about the proper tools and techniques needed for the sport of ice fishing
At least 30 women from four different states learn about the tools and techniques involved in...
At least 30 women from four different states learn about the tools and techniques involved in the sport of ice fishing(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Barb Carey has been leading recreational ice fishing trips for many years. Over time, she had not seen women ice anglers in any ice fishing catalogs.

This weekend, she and other women led the 8th annual Women on Ice, the first one to hit the Upper Peninsula.

“I know how much money {women} spend,” said Carey. “I know how into it they are. They have all the gear. But, they never saw them in any print or any advertising. We started this project to collect our own images to get out there {and} to show people, ‘Yes. Women are doing this.’”

At least 30 women from four different states gathered at Sawyer Lake in Sagola Township.

Participants learned about rod reels and line, jigging techniques, and even Navionics.

First-time ice angler Vanessa Warren of Amasa says she already feels like a pro.

“I caught my first fish already in my first hour here,” Warren said enthusiastically. “So I would definitely say my skills have improved.”

There are two separate courses in two days. On Saturday, beginner and intermediate level anglers hit the ice.

Lisa Arens, another first-timer from Houghton County, hopes to teach what she learned to her daughter and do more ice fishing.

“It’d be awesome to have a group like this by us in our area just so we can all meet on the ice and fish together,” she stated.

In the end, Carey says the main takeaway is for the women to feel they are part of a community.

“They can just send a message, ask questions, and have a place to continue to learn beyond what we teach them this weekend,” she said. “Every day I go {ice fishing}, I learn something. And the day you think you know it all is the day you should stop fishing.”

The Women on Ice team hopes to hold future events in the U.P. to inspire more women to participate in the sport of ice fishing.

For more information, including updates on future events, visit womenonice.com and wiwomenfish.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
2 killed in separate Alger County snowmobile crashes
Edwin Allen Bonham of Baraga
UPDATE: Baraga man arraigned for threatening business owner with gun
FILE. Printed photo of Amarah Filizetti, who died in September 2015.
State Supreme Court looking at case of Gwinn girl’s death in gym
Mugshot of Paul Mattila
Appeal for new trial denied for former Negaunee man convicted of 14 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct
Mugshot for Ryan Phillips.
Menominee Township man sentenced in U.P. assault with intent to do great bodily harm case

Latest News

Western U.P. Health Department logo.
Omicron variant case identified in the Western UP
FILE
2 killed in separate Alger County snowmobile crashes
Ohio man is killed in a snowmobile crash in Alger County's AuTrain Township
A man is killed in Alger County snowmobile crash
The program gives free prom dresses to teenagers looking for the perfect one
Dickinson County Library now accepting donations for annual “Prom Dress Swap” - clipped version