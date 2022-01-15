8th annual Women on Ice held at Sawyer Lake in Sagola Township

SAGOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Barb Carey has been leading recreational ice fishing trips for many years. Over time, she had not seen women ice anglers in any ice fishing catalogs.

This weekend, she and other women led the 8th annual Women on Ice, the first one to hit the Upper Peninsula.

“I know how much money {women} spend,” said Carey. “I know how into it they are. They have all the gear. But, they never saw them in any print or any advertising. We started this project to collect our own images to get out there {and} to show people, ‘Yes. Women are doing this.’”

At least 30 women from four different states gathered at Sawyer Lake in Sagola Township.

Participants learned about rod reels and line, jigging techniques, and even Navionics.

First-time ice angler Vanessa Warren of Amasa says she already feels like a pro.

“I caught my first fish already in my first hour here,” Warren said enthusiastically. “So I would definitely say my skills have improved.”

There are two separate courses in two days. On Saturday, beginner and intermediate level anglers hit the ice.

Lisa Arens, another first-timer from Houghton County, hopes to teach what she learned to her daughter and do more ice fishing.

“It’d be awesome to have a group like this by us in our area just so we can all meet on the ice and fish together,” she stated.

In the end, Carey says the main takeaway is for the women to feel they are part of a community.

“They can just send a message, ask questions, and have a place to continue to learn beyond what we teach them this weekend,” she said. “Every day I go {ice fishing}, I learn something. And the day you think you know it all is the day you should stop fishing.”

The Women on Ice team hopes to hold future events in the U.P. to inspire more women to participate in the sport of ice fishing.

For more information, including updates on future events, visit womenonice.com and wiwomenfish.com.

