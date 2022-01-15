2 killed in separate Alger County snowmobile crashes

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Lower Michigan man and an Ohio man are dead after two separate snowmobile crashes Friday in Alger County.

The first crash happened in Munising Township.

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers from the Negaunee Post were called to the scene of a snowmobile crash on Trail 8 near Riley Road around 12:30 p.m. The crash involved a snowmobile driven by a 43-year-old man from Taylor, Michigan.

The driver of the snowmobile was transported to Munising Memorial Hospital where he died from his injures. The investigation revealed the man was traveling with a group of snowmobilers. Going around a curve, the man and his snowmobile left the trail and hit a tree.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation. The man’s name was not released. Troopers were assisted by the Alger County Sheriff’s Office, Alger County EMS, Alger County Rescue, and Wilderness Towing.

The second crash happened in Au Train Township.

According to the Alger County Sheriff’s Office, this crash was reported on Trail 8 near Forest Lake Road around 8:25 p.m. A 33-year-old man from Ohio was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The investigation concluded that the man was driving east on Trail 8. He lost control of his snowmobile going around a curve and was thrown into a tree. Investigators say excessive speed was the only contributing factor in the crash

Alger County EMS, Alger County Rescue and the Alger County Sheriff’s Office responded.

The Michigan DNR is reminding snowmobilers to drive at a safe speed this holiday weekend and throughout the season.

