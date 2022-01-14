Winter chill continues Saturday -- but less snow, more sun

Strong high pressure over Northern Ontario limits snow chances in Upper Michigan Friday night, mainly over the northeast wind belts, but continues to drive very cold air into the region through Saturday. The northeast wind belt lake effect snow diminishes Saturday morning for a sun-shiny, calm (though frigid) start to the weekend.

Clouds and winds increase Sunday ahead of an approaching system from the Prairie Provinces. The system brings light snow showers west by midday then spreading eastward towards Sunday evening. Then, a transition to lake effect snow showers begins over the northwest wind belts through Monday afternoon.

A Northern Plains system clips through Upper Michigan Tuesday, bringing the potential of moderate to occasionally heavy snow with max snowfall accumulations 5″ or more.

Snow chances continue midweek until high pressure builds and brings drier air Friday.

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cold

>Highs: 0s-10s (colder east)

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered light snow showers and blustery

>Highs: 20

Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with LES over the NW wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers becoming widespread in the afternoon; moderate to heavy snowfall possible, 5″ or more

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday and Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with LES over the NW wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 10s

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: 10s

