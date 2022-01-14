White’s double-double helps Huskies conquer Warriors

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Adam Hobson led the team with 17 points and Owen White notched a double-double as the Huskies fended off Wayne State University 62-51 for their fourth straight victory Thursday night at Wayne State Fieldhouse. Trent Bell excelled on defense with seven steals and three blocks while Jalen Carter showed his athleticism off the bench to help Michigan Tech improve to 10-3, 6-1 GLIAC. Wayne State dropped to 2-8, 1-6 GLIAC with their fourth straight defeat.

“I thought we were really locked in during the first half and did a heck of a job on the boards,” said head coach Josh Buettner. “Coach Stelzer did a great job with the scout and we were in the right position to hold them to 24 through 20 minutes. Then I felt we played hard in the second half, but we didn’t play as smart as we could have. For whatever reason, we just didn’t have the same energy and looked a bit tired out there. Coming out of here with a win against a Wayne State team that is always difficult to play against is a positive thing.”

The Huskies started quickly and led 11-4 five minutes in before stretching the advantage to 21-9. The Warriors then used an 8-0 run to trim the deficit to four points with 6:43 left to play. Michigan Tech regained the momentum and seized a 40-24 lead into halftime.Wayne State fired off a 6-0 run to start the second half to cut the Huskies’ advantage to 11, 47-36, with 12:06 to play. Michigan Tech stemmed the tide and allowed the Warriors to get no closer than a seven-point deficit with just under three minutes in regulation.

The Huskies shot 41-percent (25-for-61) overall and 21.7-percent (5-for-21) from downtown with 11 steals and six blocks. Tech also limited turnovers to nine and forced 15 Wayne State turnovers. Jalen Carter led the team with five assists, two steals, and six points off the bench.

Avery Lewis was the only player in double-digit points for WSU with 14. The Warriors struggled to recover from a 1-for-7 start and shot 36-percent overall (20-for-55) and 7-for-15 (46-percent) at the free throw line. Wayne State won the rebound category 40-34 and managed four blocks and three steals.

Michigan Tech travels to Saginaw Valley State for a 1 p.m. Saturday tipoff against the Cardinals. Tech remained undefeated (4-0) on the road this season and is on their second 4-game win streak this year.

