Advertisement

White’s double-double helps Huskies conquer Warriors

Hobson leads with 17 points
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Adam Hobson led the team with 17 points and Owen White notched a double-double as the Huskies fended off Wayne State University 62-51 for their fourth straight victory Thursday night at Wayne State Fieldhouse. Trent Bell excelled on defense with seven steals and three blocks while Jalen Carter showed his athleticism off the bench to help Michigan Tech improve to 10-3, 6-1 GLIAC. Wayne State dropped to 2-8, 1-6 GLIAC with their fourth straight defeat.

“I thought we were really locked in during the first half and did a heck of a job on the boards,” said head coach Josh Buettner. “Coach Stelzer did a great job with the scout and we were in the right position to hold them to 24 through 20 minutes. Then I felt we played hard in the second half, but we didn’t play as smart as we could have. For whatever reason, we just didn’t have the same energy and looked a bit tired out there. Coming out of here with a win against a Wayne State team that is always difficult to play against is a positive thing.”

The Huskies started quickly and led 11-4 five minutes in before stretching the advantage to 21-9. The Warriors then used an 8-0 run to trim the deficit to four points with 6:43 left to play. Michigan Tech regained the momentum and seized a 40-24 lead into halftime.Wayne State fired off a 6-0 run to start the second half to cut the Huskies’ advantage to 11, 47-36, with 12:06 to play. Michigan Tech stemmed the tide and allowed the Warriors to get no closer than a seven-point deficit with just under three minutes in regulation.

The Huskies shot 41-percent (25-for-61) overall and 21.7-percent (5-for-21) from downtown with 11 steals and six blocks. Tech also limited turnovers to nine and forced 15 Wayne State turnovers. Jalen Carter led the team with five assists, two steals, and six points off the bench.

Avery Lewis was the only player in double-digit points for WSU with 14. The Warriors struggled to recover from a 1-for-7 start and shot 36-percent overall (20-for-55) and 7-for-15 (46-percent) at the free throw line. Wayne State won the rebound category 40-34 and managed four blocks and three steals.

Michigan Tech travels to Saginaw Valley State for a 1 p.m. Saturday tipoff against the Cardinals. Tech remained undefeated (4-0) on the road this season and is on their second 4-game win streak this year.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Investigators name possible victims in fatal Portage Township fire
New faces, same family: Togo’s in Marquette transfers ownership to next generation
FILE. Printed photo of Amarah Filizetti, who died in September 2015.
State Supreme Court looking at case of Gwinn girl’s death in gym
Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of bringing a gun to school in November and using it to kill...
Not-guilty plea entered for teen in Michigan school shooting
Ishpeming City Manger Craig Cugini
Ishpeming City Council narrowly approves new contract for City Manager

Latest News

MTU Women earn tough victory at Wayne State
(NMU Graphic)
Wildcat Men fall on last second miss to SVSU
Michigan State’s last second basket deflates Minnesota
Photo courtesy: Bay College
Bay Men’s Basketball holds on to edge Gogebic CC