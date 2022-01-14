Advertisement

Velodrome Coffee expands to Ishpeming

Velodrome Coffee can now be found in Marquette and Ishpeming
By Alex Brisbey
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Amidst a global pandemic and staff shortages – many local businesses had to close doors permanently.

However, one Marquette business is currently expanding operations.

Velodrome Coffee has been serving their self-described fresh, simple and ethically sourced coffee since 2017.

Co-Owner Brice Sturmer explains how they came up with their name and aesthetics.

“We try to be fast, simple, fresh. That’s our motto,” said Sturmer.

Sturmer says he wants people to feel good about where their cup of coffee comes from.

“We visit farms, we know the people it comes from, we have two-way communication with a lot of the farmers we work with,” said Sturmer. “That allows for better quality. It allows for better traceability and it allows people to feel really good about the coffee they’re buying.”

With pandemic and government mandates – Velodrome Coffee looked towards other avenues for success.

”We were able to grow over last year quite a bit through our wholesale and equipment service. So where we lost some of the retail/café business – we were able to just go after some other things that have worked out really well for us,” said Sturmer. “We’ve been lucky to partner with over 35 other area businesses.”

Sturmer says his team has enjoyed working with the city of Ishpeming through the process of opening their new location.

It will house their roastery, a café and a printing press.

“The city of Ishpeming has been a really awesome place to get started and I would recommend it for any other business owners,” said Sturmer.

Velodrome Coffee’s Ishpeming location expects to serve residents within the next three to four weeks.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Smith, left, has been placed on one year of probation, ordered to pay $650 in fines and...
Michigan school board member sentenced to probation for ‘malicious’ phone call
New faces, same family: Togo’s in Marquette transfers ownership to next generation
Quikplow logo
Michigan-based company Quikplow lets people request snowplow to their residence
UPDATE: Investigators name possible victims in fatal Portage Township fire
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Competitors also have the chance to win one of three prizes.
Rapid River’s Soup-er Bowl this Sunday
Ice climbers traverse the terrain in Munising during the 2019 Michigan Ice Fest
Munising sees an increase in tourism to start 2022
Staff say they collected about 30 pints of blood Thursday.
U.P. Health System hosts blood drive at Iron County church
Participants who took the December course learned about the signs of a mental health crisis and...
MARESA students officially certified as Teen Mental Health First Aid helpers
The Michigan State Senate and House Oversight Committees convene to question the state...
Michigan Senate and House Oversight Committees continue to press Unemployment Insurance Agency over mishandled payments