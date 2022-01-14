Velodrome Coffee expands to Ishpeming

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Amidst a global pandemic and staff shortages – many local businesses had to close doors permanently.

However, one Marquette business is currently expanding operations.

Velodrome Coffee has been serving their self-described fresh, simple and ethically sourced coffee since 2017.

Co-Owner Brice Sturmer explains how they came up with their name and aesthetics.

“We try to be fast, simple, fresh. That’s our motto,” said Sturmer.

Sturmer says he wants people to feel good about where their cup of coffee comes from.

“We visit farms, we know the people it comes from, we have two-way communication with a lot of the farmers we work with,” said Sturmer. “That allows for better quality. It allows for better traceability and it allows people to feel really good about the coffee they’re buying.”

With pandemic and government mandates – Velodrome Coffee looked towards other avenues for success.

”We were able to grow over last year quite a bit through our wholesale and equipment service. So where we lost some of the retail/café business – we were able to just go after some other things that have worked out really well for us,” said Sturmer. “We’ve been lucky to partner with over 35 other area businesses.”

Sturmer says his team has enjoyed working with the city of Ishpeming through the process of opening their new location.

It will house their roastery, a café and a printing press.

“The city of Ishpeming has been a really awesome place to get started and I would recommend it for any other business owners,” said Sturmer.

Velodrome Coffee’s Ishpeming location expects to serve residents within the next three to four weeks.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.