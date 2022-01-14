Former Marquette resident wrote and published book, inspires others to “choose the sun”

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Cheylene Dollar, a Marquette Senior High School and NMU graduate, wrote and published a book.

Dollar says “Choosing the Sun” is a story about her personal growth and the importance of looking forward to find happiness during hard times.

To hear what inspired Cheylene to write her story, watch the video below.

You can purchase a hardcover copy of Choosing the Sun at Cheylene’s book signing at Babycakes in Marquette Saturday, January 15th from noon to 1:30.

You can also purchase the book online here or send an email to choosingthesun@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.