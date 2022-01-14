Advertisement

Former Marquette resident wrote and published book, inspires others to “choose the sun”

Cheylene Dollar is holding a book signing for “Choosing the Sun” on Saturday, January 15th at Babycakes Muffin Co.
Choosing the Sun is Cheylene Dollar's personal story of growth and light in the darkest of times.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Cheylene Dollar, a Marquette Senior High School and NMU graduate, wrote and published a book.

Dollar says “Choosing the Sun” is a story about her personal growth and the importance of looking forward to find happiness during hard times.

To hear what inspired Cheylene to write her story, watch the video below.

You can purchase a hardcover copy of Choosing the Sun at Cheylene’s book signing at Babycakes in Marquette Saturday, January 15th from noon to 1:30.

You can also purchase the book online here or send an email to choosingthesun@gmail.com.

