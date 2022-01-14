Unity Yoga Co-Op offering donation-based, drop-in yoga

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If yoga is new to you, and you don’t know where to begin, consider trying out one of Unity Yoga’s drop-in classes.

Classes are donation-based, which means you can get a feel for the practice before spending your hard-earned dollars on an activity you may not like... although, founder and instructor Connor Ryan will tell you, you’ll love the practice because yoga is all about connecting the mind, body, and soul.

Watch the videos below to hear Ryan explain why we should all incorporate more yoga into our lives, and how to easily.

You can learn more about Unity Yoga Co-Op and see its schedule of classes at unity906.com/yoga

