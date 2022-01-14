Advertisement

Public Health Delta Menominee Counties offer flu shots

Flu cases are present in the U.P.
By Grace Blair
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health Delta Menominee Counties says flu cases are present in the U.P.

“Right now, there are so many respiratory ailments circulating in the community. If you can protect yourself from one more, why not?” said Jennie Miller, immunization and communicable disease coordinator for Public Health Delta Menominee Counties.

The health department says the best way to protect yourself is with a flu shot.

“Nobody wants to get sick. Flu shots help prevent complications from flu-like hospitalizations and deaths,” said Miller.

To combat the spread of the flu, the department held a vaccine clinic at the YMCA on Friday for flu and COVID shots as well as COVID boosters.

The health department says if you start feeling sick, you should stay home.

“The basic things. Stay home, rest, grease their fluids. All those things that your mom teaches you,” said Miller.

If your symptoms get worse, talk to your health care provider.

“If you feel like you’re short of breath, having difficulty breathing, have really high fevers, those are things you should be consulting your medical provider,” said Miller.

To schedule your appointment, click here.

