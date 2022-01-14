Northern Michigan University distributes KN95 masks to students and faculty

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With COVID-19 cases on the rise and about 40 active cases among staff and students, Northern Michigan University is taking precautionary measures.

Starting Thursday, the school began distributing an order of 12,000 KN95 masks to students in residence halls and the Woodland Apartments. On Friday, students like senior Peyton Lake and faculty picked up their new face coverings at the Northern Center.

“I think it’s a little crazy, especially because of how we started off,” said Lake. “The precautions that they’re taking to make sure that we’re able to be in the classroom...it’s worth wearing a mask if I’m able to be in a classroom.”

Classes began virtually this past Wednesday. NMU Spokesperson Derek Hall says indoor mask policy changes will be implemented when in-person classes return on Tuesday.

“We’re asking everyone to wear the N95, and we’re providing those for free,” Hall stated. “It’s just been encouraged by our health professionals to upgrade the masks. That’s the decision that was made on campus.”

The school will also be giving out masks at the NMU Police Department through Martin Luther King Day Weekend. Hall hopes the school will be able to dial back the policy soon. Until then, the masks will continue to be distributed in cycles.

“We have orders that are scheduled to come in over the next few weeks,” Hall explained. “We’ll be able to replace used and spoiled masks as needed. But the original distribution is two masks per person.”

Lake, who had COVID-19 during the holidays, asks her classmates to remain cautious, even when going off campus.

“Just being safe and being well-aware of what your health is,” she said, “everyone in the NMU community will be able to enjoy the last semester of the year.”

Students and faculty who do not get the new masks this weekend can also pick them up at various indoor locations on Tuesday. A list of those sites can be found below.

Masks can be picked up at the NMU Police Department during MLK Weekend and other sites (WLUC)

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.