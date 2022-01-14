New axe throwing at Lake Michigan Armory

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba now has an axe throwing venue.

It’s located in the Lake Michigan Armory along Lincoln Road. The business wanted to give the community a family-friendly activity to offer year-round.

Everyone will go through a safety briefing to ensure your safety and the safety of those in the store. There are metal bars and mats on the floor to keep axes from flying or bouncing.

It’s something the whole family can do.

“We have safety lines that are actually on the ground that show where you can and cannot pass. Along with the instruction from the LMA staff that will definitely help continuously watch and keep everyone safe,” said Michael King, assistant manager of Lake Michigan Armory.

Axe throwing is available any time the store is open. But you can reserve your spot during special times: Thursday and Friday four p.m. to eight p.m. and Saturday from nine a.m. until three p.m. Times are subject to change if there is enough interest.

