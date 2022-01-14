Munising sees an increase in tourism to start 2022

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising is seeing an increase in tourism to start 2022.

The Alger County Chamber of Commerce says this winter’s heavy snowfall has brought many to the area to snowmobile, cross country ski, snowshoe, ice climb, and more. An influx of visitors is causing many of the area’s 18 hotels that stay open over winter to be booked for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

The chamber says Munising hotels have seen more guests so far this winter compared to 2021, and encourage you to reserve a room quickly if you’re looking to visit this winter.

“We are rocking it when it comes to [the number of visitors we’ve seen],” Alger County Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Katherine Reynolds said. “We’re up again this last year, and we just keep going up. It’s not slowing down, it’s just accelerating, so we’re very happy about that.”

Munising is planning to host the 30th annual Michigan Ice Fest from Feb. 9 through 13.

