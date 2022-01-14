MTU Women earn tough victory at Wayne State

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Alex Rondorf scored 21 points to help Michigan Tech women’s basketball over Wayne State University 66-60 Thursday night at Wayne State Fieldhouse. Rondorf shot 8-for-12 from the field and 3-for-5 from beyond the arc as the Huskies moved to 10-4 overall, including 5-1 in GLIAC play. The Warriors fell to 7-4, 3-3 GLIAC. Tech will head home after Saturday’s game at Saginaw Valley State was postponed.

Wayne State established a 17-10 edge after one quarter but the Huskies stormed back in the second for a 30-29 lead at halftime. Katelyn Meister was especially effective prior to the break, starting with a 3-pointer and finishing with 10 points in the second quarter.

Leading scorer Kate Sherwood became a scoring threat in the third quarter and Sam Cherney nabbed 15 rebounds in the loss for Wayne State, but the Huskies were efficient at the free-throw line (15-18) and balanced their attack late to stay in front. The Huskies took a two-point lead (52-50) on a pair of free throws at the 7:20 mark of the fourth quarter. Sherwood then buried a triple to give the Warriors the lead right back on the ensuing possession. Michigan Tech put together an 8-2 run to take a 60-55 lead with 4:41 to play and held on by two possessions the rest of the way.

Rondorf matched her season-high in points while Meister (15 points), and Ellie Mackay (12 points) also reached double figures. The trio nabbed also nabbed three steals apiece. Sara Dax neared double-double territory with eight points and eight rebounds and Daisy Ansel added seven points and four rebounds off the bench.

“It was a hard-fought game,” said head coach Sam Clayton. “I’m not going to say it was our best basketball game but I like how we responded to poor starts to both halves. We went back to the principles of what we do defensively, keeping them out of the paint, stepping over to help, contesting shots, and boxing out to keep them out of the paint. Sara (Dax) had a big task and played very physical and aggressive which was great to see.”

The Huskies shot 41-percent from the field (22-for-53) and 33-percent (7-for-21) from long range with 34 rebounds. Sloane Zenner knocked away three blocks in her first start of the season and Mackay passed a team-high six assists.

Sherwood led the Warriors with 15 points while adding three assists. Cherney posted another double-double, tallying 10 points and 15 rebounds, including nine offensive rebounds. Miller also reached double figures with 13 points, while adding five rebounds. The Warriors shot 35-percent (22-for-63) overall, including 23-percent (5-for-22) from the 3-point arc.

Each team made 15 turnovers. Mackay connected on 8 of 8 free throws.

Michigan Tech will be back in action on Thursday, January 20 when they host No. 14 Grand Valley State at 5:30 p.m.

