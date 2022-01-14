Advertisement

Michigan DNR reminds snowmobilers of the ride-right campaign this holiday weekend

Thursday’s lake effect snow storm brought plenty of visitors to the Tug Hill this weekend.
Thursday’s lake effect snow storm brought plenty of visitors to the Tug Hill this weekend.(wwny)
By Alex Brisbey
Jan. 14, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With an upcoming three-day holiday weekend, snowmobilers may be looking for an escape.

Michigan DNR reminds riders to remember the ride right campaign. Always stay on the right side of the trail, always ride sober, and yield to groomers working the trails. Deputy Public Information Officer John Pepin urges riders to also maintain a safe speed.

“Ride your snowmobile at a speed that’s safe for you and safe for your abilities. it’s also a way to reduce injuries and significant mishaps on snowmobile trails,” said Pepin.

you can earn your snowmobile safety certificate or purchase a trail permit here.

