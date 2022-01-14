Advertisement

Menominee Township man sentenced in U.P. assault with intent to do great bodily harm case

Mugshot for Ryan Phillips.
Mugshot for Ryan Phillips.(Menominee County Sheriff's Office)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A man found guilty of reckless driving causing serious impairment and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder will serve at least three years in prison, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday.

In September, a jury rendered a guilty verdict against Ryan Philipps, 25, following a four-day trial in Menominee County Circuit Court.

The Department of Attorney General acted as special prosecuting attorney on the case because Philipps’ father is a defense attorney in the county and often appears before the Menominee County courts.

In Aug. 2019, Philipps hit a former friend with his car after an argument involving a marijuana grow business. The victim suffered rib and femur fractures, as well as an ACL tear and significant road rash.

Thursday afternoon visiting Delta County Judge John B. Economopoulos sentenced Philipps to:

  • 38 months to 10 years in prison for assault with intent to do great bodily harm; and
  • twelve months in jail for reckless driving causing serious impairment, to be served concurrently.

Philipps was also ordered to pay $516 in costs and fees.

“Mr. Philipps committed a violent crime, and this sentence secures accountability for his actions,” Nessel said.

Philipps was initially charged with:

  • assault with intent to murder, punishable by a maximum life sentence;
  • assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, punishable by a maximum of 10 years in prison or $5,000;
  • assault with a dangerous weapon, punishable by a maximum sentence of four years in prison and a fine of $2,000; and
  • reckless driving causing serious impairment, punishable with a maximum sentence of four years and $2,000.

The jury was instructed to consider the first three felony counts of assault and to choose only one of the charges to convict on if jurors determined Philipps was guilty.

