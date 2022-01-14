Light snow by the end of the weekend

Light lake effect snow will continue this morning in the north. Otherwise, chilly conditions will persist through tomorrow. Then, a front will bring a round of light snow during the day on Sunday. Accumulating snow looks likely Tuesday into Wednesday with a clipper system. As of now, we could easily have 4-6″ of snow. Temperatures will be more seasonal for the bulk of the week.

Today: Light snow showers early on

>Highs: Low teens west, single number east

Saturday: Sun mixed with clouds and chilly

>Highs: Low teens

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with widespread light snow

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Tuesday: Widespread accumulating snow

>Highs: Low 20s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with lake effect snow along the northwesterly wind belts

>Highs: Single numbers to low teens

Thursday: Partly cloudy with lake effect snow diminishing and colder

>Highs: Single numbers

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.