Light snow by the end of the weekend
Light lake effect snow will continue this morning in the north. Otherwise, chilly conditions will persist through tomorrow. Then, a front will bring a round of light snow during the day on Sunday. Accumulating snow looks likely Tuesday into Wednesday with a clipper system. As of now, we could easily have 4-6″ of snow. Temperatures will be more seasonal for the bulk of the week.
Today: Light snow showers early on
>Highs: Low teens west, single number east
Saturday: Sun mixed with clouds and chilly
>Highs: Low teens
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with widespread light snow
>Highs: Low to mid-20s
Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Low to mid-20s
Tuesday: Widespread accumulating snow
>Highs: Low 20s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with lake effect snow along the northwesterly wind belts
>Highs: Single numbers to low teens
Thursday: Partly cloudy with lake effect snow diminishing and colder
>Highs: Single numbers
