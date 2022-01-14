The Good Dish to premiere Monday on TV6

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, Jan. 17 “The Good Dish” premieres on TV6 at 12 p.m./11 central.

The new program will be replacing the “Dr. Oz” show which is in its 13th season. Mehmet Oz, heart surgeon and talk show host, is running for the U.S. Senate as a Republican in Pennsylvania. Oz’s daughter will be featured in the new show “The Good Dish.”

“The Good Dish,” is a combination talk-cooking show where hosts Daphne Oz, Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa will serve up a dish of the day. Producers boasted it would be “the most fun you can have in the kitchen without having to do the dishes.”

