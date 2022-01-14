Advertisement

The Good Dish to premiere Monday on TV6

New program to replace Dr. Oz on daytime television
The Good Dish to premiere on Jan. 17
The Good Dish to premiere on Jan. 17(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, Jan. 17 “The Good Dish” premieres on TV6 at 12 p.m./11 central.

The new program will be replacing the “Dr. Oz” show which is in its 13th season. Mehmet Oz, heart surgeon and talk show host, is running for the U.S. Senate as a Republican in Pennsylvania. Oz’s daughter will be featured in the new show “The Good Dish.”

“The Good Dish,” is a combination talk-cooking show where hosts Daphne Oz, Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa will serve up a dish of the day. Producers boasted it would be “the most fun you can have in the kitchen without having to do the dishes.”

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Investigators name possible victims in fatal Portage Township fire
FILE. Printed photo of Amarah Filizetti, who died in September 2015.
State Supreme Court looking at case of Gwinn girl’s death in gym
New faces, same family: Togo’s in Marquette transfers ownership to next generation
Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of bringing a gun to school in November and using it to kill...
Not-guilty plea entered for teen in Michigan school shooting
Ishpeming City Manger Craig Cugini
Ishpeming City Council narrowly approves new contract for City Manager

Latest News

Emergency phone installed on Little America Rd.
Concerned citizens install emergency phone in Stanton Township
Mugshot for Ryan Phillips.
Menominee Township man sentenced in U.P. assault with intent to do great bodily harm case
Generic photo of police lights (WLUC)
Baraga man arrested after threatening business owner with gun
Mugshot of Paul Mattila
Appeal for new trial denied for former Negaunee man convicted of 14 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct