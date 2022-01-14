Advertisement

Dickinson County Library now accepting donations for annual “Prom Dress Swap”

The program gives free prom dresses to teenagers looking for the perfect one
Four dress selections on display
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Library is accepting donations for its annual “Prom Dress Swap.” Finding the perfect prom dress is essential to match your dashing date. Some of these dresses can cost hundreds of dollars.

“They are expensive dresses, but they get to have them for free at our event. They will have fun trying them on, and get to choose something they really like,” said Emily Cummings, Library Local History & Young Adult, Adult Programming Coordinator.

This is the 12th annual event. Cummings says the impact a dress can have is unique.

“We had somebody who had a house fire and had several daughters. There was no way they were going to be able to go to prom with dresses. There was no way they could afford that because they lost everything. They came to our event and they were able to get the perfect dresses they wanted, and they had a great time,” Cummings explained.

Cummings said they have over 100 dresses from previous events but calling for donations this early allows for more variety. Cummings says the library is more than just books.

“It doesn’t matter what the age group is, we want to reach everybody. The fact that this event has lasted since 2009 speaks to the fact that it is necessary, and the need exists. We are so thrilled to be the ones to do that,” Cummings said.

Tie donations will also be accepted, and the Friends of the Library will also sponsor two tuxedo rentals from Nic’s Boutique in Iron Mountain.

“You don’t have to attend the event necessarily. If you donate an item, we will keep a list for that. If you attend the event, we will also keep a list for that as well,” Cummings said.

The event will be on March 5 and 6 at the Dickinson County Library. All are welcome, and no one will be turned away.

