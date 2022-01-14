Advertisement

Concerned citizens install emergency phone in Stanton Township

Emergency phone installed on Little America Rd.
Emergency phone installed on Little America Rd.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
STANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Ed and Faye Wakeham who own property on Little America Road in Stanton Township found a need for communication in their area. 

There is no cell phone reception near Little America Rd. Ed said that there have been a couple of instances where emergency service was needed, and it was hard to be able to make a call to 9-1-1.

Ed and Faye used their own money and resources to construct a call box on Little America Rd. The phone is a land line that when picked up, rings directly to Station 80 in Negaunee (9-1-1). The phone is clearly marked and is accessible to anyone that needs to make an emergency call to 9-1-1.  The phone is also being monitored by camera to protect from prank or misuse calls.

Sheriff Saaranen said, “This is a great community member initiative that will help the residents and local camp owners if they have a need for emergency services. I want to thank the Wakeham family for this project.”

Sheriff Saaranen drove to Little America Rd to try the phone and reported that it worked flawlessly.

