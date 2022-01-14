Baraga man arrested after threatening business owner with gun

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, January 12, Baraga County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an assault complaint in Baraga Township.

The victim, a business owner in the area, reported that they had a verbal confrontation with a customer and that customer threatened them with a gun.

The next morning, Sheriff’s deputies, Michigan State Police Emergency Support team, and UPSET searched the suspects home in Baraga Township and took him into custody.

A handgun, a large amount of illegal marijuana, and a Butane Hash Oil Laboratory were found in the suspect’s home.

The 52-year-old man is being lodged at the Baraga County Jail on multiple felony charges. His name is being withheld until after his arraignment.

