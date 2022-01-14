Advertisement

Baraga man arrested after threatening business owner with gun

Generic photo of police lights (WLUC)
Generic photo of police lights (WLUC)(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, January 12, Baraga County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an assault complaint in Baraga Township.

The victim, a business owner in the area, reported that they had a verbal confrontation with a customer and that customer threatened them with a gun.

The next morning, Sheriff’s deputies, Michigan State Police Emergency Support team, and UPSET searched the suspects home in Baraga Township and took him into custody.

A handgun, a large amount of illegal marijuana, and a Butane Hash Oil Laboratory were found in the suspect’s home.

The 52-year-old man is being lodged at the Baraga County Jail on multiple felony charges. His name is being withheld until after his arraignment.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Investigators name possible victims in fatal Portage Township fire
FILE. Printed photo of Amarah Filizetti, who died in September 2015.
State Supreme Court looking at case of Gwinn girl’s death in gym
New faces, same family: Togo’s in Marquette transfers ownership to next generation
Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of bringing a gun to school in November and using it to kill...
Not-guilty plea entered for teen in Michigan school shooting
Ishpeming City Manger Craig Cugini
Ishpeming City Council narrowly approves new contract for City Manager

Latest News

Mugshot of Paul Mattila
Appeal for new trial denied for former Negaunee man convicted of 14 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct
Competitors also have the chance to win one of three prizes.
Rapid River’s Soup-er Bowl this Sunday
Ice climbers traverse the terrain in Munising during the 2019 Michigan Ice Fest
Munising sees an increase in tourism to start 2022
Staff say they collected about 30 pints of blood Thursday.
U.P. Health System hosts blood drive at Iron County church