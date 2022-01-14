Appeal for new trial denied for former Negaunee man convicted of 14 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Paul Richard Mattila was convicted in Marquette County Circuit Court on December 20, 2019 of six counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct, victim under the age of 13, four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and four counts accosting a minor for immoral purposes.

He was sentenced to concurrent terms of 25 to 50 years in prison for each Criminal Sexual Conduct conviction, 71 months to 15 years in prison for each 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct conviction, and 567 days to 4 years in prison for each conviction of accosting a child for immoral purposes conviction.

According to the Court of Appeals document, Mattila made several admissions to the assault during a phone call and a police interview. Both were played during the jury trial. The defense tried to establish that the confessions were false, however Mattila was convicted by the jury.

In the appeal, Mattila claimed that the court should not have allowed the detective to provide opinion testimony on the accuracy of Mattila’s confessions. He also states that his counsel was ineffective by failing to object to the detectives testimony.

Mattila also said that the court excluded evidence that the victim previously had the opportunity to disclose the abuse. He lastly said that the prosecution made an error by arguing that defense counsel was trying to mislead the jury.

The Court of Appeals disagreed with all of these claims and denied Mattila’s request for a new jury trial.

