US Capitol Police arrest Michigan women with guns

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLUC) - Kery Lynn McAttee of Michigan parked a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado in the ‘No Parking’ zone in front of U.S. Capitol Police headquarters at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Jan. 12.

McAttee told the capitol officers she drove from Michigan and wanted to talk about information she had about Jan. 6, 2021. During that conversation, one of the Agents spotted a gun case and the butt of a long gun in the Silverado. McAttee confirmed there were firearms in her vehicle.

At this time, there is no evidence the 58 year old suspect was at the capitol to do anything, except speak with our officers. Capitol Police cannot provide the details of that conversation because they are now part of an open investigation. She was not on file with the USCP.

Along with ammunition, the following firearms were recovered from the truck;

Unloaded Remington Nylon 66 .22 caliber rifle

Unloaded Connecticut Valley Arms .50 caliber muzzle loader

Loaded Mossberg .410 caliber shotgun

Gamo pellet gun

McAttee is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession/Transportation of a Semi-Automatic Rifle, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm Misdemeanor (X2).

