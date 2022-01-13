Advertisement

UPW pro-wrestling event returns to Iron Mountain

The first event was in October, and the Iron Mountain Rec Center wanted to host it again
The main floor of the Rec Center will be transformed to a wrestling match on Saturday
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A pro-wrestling event returns to Iron Mountain. UPW presents “Winter Warfare” at the Iron Mountain Rec Center on Saturday.

The family-friendly event features wrestlers from across the country. This is the second time the Rec Center will host a wrestling event. Six matches are scheduled with over 15 wrestlers participating.

The match was almost sold-out in October, but the Rec Center hopes to attract more fans on Saturday.

“We are going to have a full-size regulation ring this time. It is going to sit up higher; it is 16 feet by 16 feet. They are going to be able to do a bunch more tricks because we are going to be out in the big room this time. Last time we were in the lower ceiling area,” said Dave Fraser, IMRC Owner.

General admission tickets are still available. Tickets cost $10 in advance, and it’s $15 at the door. Doors open at 10 a.m. CT, and the match begins at 6 p.m. CT.

