Studio Dance Arts opens new location in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With a new location now open in the Westwood mall, Studio Dance Arts has plenty to offer its students

Studio Dance Arts offers a wide variety of different dance classes and gymnastics classes for students of all ages and skill levels. Their most popular class ranges in ages from 18 months to 2 years old. They also own and run Marquette Gymnastics and Cheer. They are still enrolling students for the 2022 year says Studio Director Ashley Tremblay.

““We are still currently taking registrations, especially on the gymnastics side. that registration process is always open. We’ve got a lot of students coming and going through that program. You can always find that information with the classes, descriptions, available teachers, right on our website at studiodancearts.com,” said Tremblay.

12 year old dance student Bailey Francisco has been dancing for 3 years and loves some of the amenities the studio has to offer.

“I really like it here, it’s really fun to have a tumbling room to use,” said Francisco.

The studio also offers some unique class options like a Ninja class. Tremblay explains that the class teaches students some parkour moves based off the popular show “Ninja Warrior”. If you would like to find out more information about Studio Dance Arts you can view their website here or visit their new location at 3020 US-41 West in Marquette, Michigan.

