Snow spreading west to east through Thursday morning

Tandem of system and lake effect snow can produce 1″-3″ Thursday -- or higher especially in the western highlands.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lake effect snow showers over the north central U.P. diminishing Wednesday night as the northwesterly winds driving the snow bands slacken under high pressure. The high pressure over the U.P. weakens overnight, making way for a Canadian Prairies system to bring widespread snow showers to Upper Michigan through Thursday morning. Towards midday, the transition to lake effect snow begins as a stiff northerly wind develops in the wake of the passing system. The combination of gusty winds and fluffy, powdery snow can reduce driving visibility at times Thursday afternoon. The tandem of system and lake effect snow can produce 1″-3″ Thursday -- or higher especially in the western highlands.

A predominantly northwesterly jet stream keeps rounds of below seasonal temperatures and snow in play throughout the seven day forecast. A system late Tuesday can potentially bring widespread and moderate to heavy snowfall to the region.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; patchy blowing snow possible during the afternoon hours; snowfall accumulations from 1″-3″ or higher especially in the western highlands; winds light early then strengthening from the north with gusts over 25 mph

>Highs: 20s (Falling to the 10s during the afternoon)

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow (LES) over the northeast wind belts; cold

>Highs: 10

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold

>Highs: 10s

Sunday: Cloudy with widespread snow showers and blustery

>Highs: 20s

Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with LES over the NW wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers becoming widespread in the afternoon; moderate to heavy snowfall possible; cold and windy

>Highs: 10s

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with LES over the NW wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 10s

