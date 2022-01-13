Advertisement

Silver Creek Church in Harvey holds first mobile food pantry of the year

At least 100 cars collected boxes of food brought by Feeding America West Michigan
Around 400 boxes of food from Feeding America West Michigan placed into at least 100 cars
Around 400 boxes of food from Feeding America West Michigan placed into at least 100 cars
By Matt Price
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, at least 100 cars lined up in the parking lot of Silver Creek Church in Harvey for a mobile food pantry.

This is the first mobile pantry the church has hosted this year. The food was brought by Feeding America West Michigan.

Volunteers distributed around 400 boxes full of milk, peanut butter, pasta, potatoes, onions, desserts, and more.

The church’s Associate Pastor, Ben Taylor, says it is vital to help families, considering the frigid weather and the ongoing pandemic.

“People are in need, and we’ll never understand the full spectrum of their need,” Taylor said. “And so we’re just here to serve, and we’re happy to be able to do just that.”

Silver Creek Church thanks all volunteers. It will have a mobile food pantry every month for the rest of the year, with the next one scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10.

