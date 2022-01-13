Advertisement

Report: COVID-19 leading cause of death among US police officers in 2021

A report from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund says COVID-19 was the leading...
A report from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund says COVID-19 was the leading cause of death among U.S. police officers last year.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – COVID-19 was the leading cause of death among U.S. police officers in 2021, according to a new report.

The report from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund found more than 300 federal, state and local police officers died because of COVID last year.

Despite the numbers, police officers and law enforcement unions have pushed back against vaccine mandates and have threatened resignations and lawsuits.

COVID is still a significant problem for many law enforcement agencies. Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said more than 800 members of his department are now in quarantine for COVID.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Smith, left, has been placed on one year of probation, ordered to pay $650 in fines and...
Michigan school board member sentenced to probation for ‘malicious’ phone call
New faces, same family: Togo’s in Marquette transfers ownership to next generation
Quikplow logo
Michigan-based company Quikplow lets people request snowplow to their residence
Police lights and cut timber graphic.
UP timber harvester sentenced for illegally cutting, removing state timber
Jesse Raye Matusewic - prison sentence
Hurley man receives prison sentence in Gogebic County

Latest News

Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) logo and a face mask.
Marquette County Health Department urges community to stay safe
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
FILE - The settlement includes $1.7 billion in debt cancellation and $95 million in...
Navient settles predatory student loan claims for $1.85B
The meteorite labeled ALH84001 sits in a chamber at a Johnson Space Center lab in Houston, Aug....
Study nixes Mars life in meteorite found in Antarctica