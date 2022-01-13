Rapid River’s Soup-er Bowl this Sunday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Drinks, deserts and 13 different soups will be featured at this year’s Rapid River Soup-er Bowl – It’s a community-wide soup competition.

“It brings our community close together. It gives everybody a chance to mingle and visit and see people they haven’t seen, get some new people involved,” said Joanna Thorbahn, Rapid River Sports Booster Vice President.

Competitors also have the chance to win one of three prizes.

“We’re giving trophies away for people’s choice, the kids get to vote also so there’s a kids choice trophy and then to decorate their tables we have a theme each year. This year’s theme is a winter wonderland,” said Brooke Johnson, Rapid River Sports Booster President.

The event is this Sunday from two in the afternoon until six at night. There’s an $8 suggested donation for adults and $5 for children. Kids three and under eat free.

All money raised goes to sports boosters at the school.

“We have bucket raffles that the elementary has donated with awesome prizes. We are raffling off an Alexa and some Rapid River Rockets gear,” said Johnson.

If you want to take some soup home, you can buy a container for $5.

“If you come here and you’re absolutely in love with a soup and you just want more and you want to take it home and eat it for lunch the next day, we’re offering to-go containers of soup,” said Johnson.

The Soup-er Bowl will be held in the Rapid River school gym.

