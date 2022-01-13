Advertisement

Not-guilty plea entered for teen in Michigan school shooting

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of bringing a gun to school in November and using it to kill...
Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of bringing a gun to school in November and using it to kill four students and injure seven other people.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Michigan teenager charged in a mass shooting that left four students dead at his high school made his first appearance in trial court Wednesday.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, was arraigned in Oakland County Circuit Court via video from the jail where he is being held on first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, terrorism and gun charges.

Crumbley is charged as an adult in the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit.

Crumbley’s attorneys had waived his preliminary examination, moving the case toward trial.

Through defense attorney Paulette Michel Loftin, Crumbley entered a plea of not guilty.

Crumbley said little during the hearing, except to acknowledge that he could hear the judge and confirm that he was OK with the hearing proceeding via Zoom.

Judge Kwame Rowe set a status conference for Jan. 19.

Crumbley’s parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting, because prosecutors allege they gave Ethan the gun as an early Christmas present.

They also are accused of breaching their responsibility by refusing to remove him from school two hours before the shooting when counselors confronted them with his distressing drawings of violence.

Prosecutors have said that the couple also ignored numerous warning signs about Ethan, including the teen’s fascination with Nazi propaganda and text messages in 2021 in which he told his mother that he thought “there was a demon or a ghost or someone else inside the home.”

Oxford High students returned to classes Tuesday at a different building in the district. The high school is expected to reopen Jan. 24.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Smith, left, has been placed on one year of probation, ordered to pay $650 in fines and...
Michigan school board member sentenced to probation for ‘malicious’ phone call
Quikplow logo
Michigan-based company Quikplow lets people request snowplow to their residence
New faces, same family: Togo’s in Marquette transfers ownership to next generation
Police lights and cut timber graphic.
UP timber harvester sentenced for illegally cutting, removing state timber
Ryan Heinonen UP Health System
Ryan Heinonen Named CEO of UP Health System - Portage

Latest News

Ishpeming City Manger Craig Cugini
Ishpeming City Council narrowly approves new contract for City Manager
The “Healthy Weight Loss Challenge” returns next week and will go for 12 weeks
Iron County café restarts healthy weight loss program
The event is for everyone looking to learn more about the industry or find a job.
Midwest Truck Driving School hosting open house with Schneider Thursday
M&M Area Community Foundation says smaller non-profits won't have to compete with larger...
M&M Area Foundation accepting mini-grant applications