New vaccination site at Westwood Mall now open

The vaccine site will offer primary and boosters.
The vaccine site will offer primary and boosters.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) vaccination site is open at the Westwood Mall in Marquette.

This site, inside of the previous MC Sports location, is offering primary and booster doses of all three vaccines for ages 12 and over. The location is open Monday – Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The site is not accessible from inside the mall. Participants must enter through the exterior door on the West side of the building.

Appointments can be made online through the scheduling link at https://marquettevax.as.me/schedule.php. For assistance scheduling, call 906-475-7847. MCHD will have volunteers available to answer calls Monday Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

COVID-19 testing is still available at the current location next to Dunham’s. Testing hours are Monday – Saturday 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. It is anticipated that MDHHS testing will merge with the vaccine site in the future. Changes in location and hours will be announced as the information becomes available.

