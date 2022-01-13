New faces, same family: Togo’s in Marquette transfers ownership to next generation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Togo’s, Marquette’s Original Submarine Sandwich Shop, turned a new page in their history on Jan. 1, 2022, with a transfer of ownership to the next generation.

Owners Kim L’Huillier, Kathy Garrow, and Tommy Fountain transferred full ownership to Kathy Garrow and her three children, Tim Garrow, Doug Garrow, and Korie Moyer.

Kathy Garrow with her three children who will be running the store (from left: Doug Garrow, Korie Moyer, Tim Garrow) (Togos)

Kathy Garrow has been part owner since 1976. She said, “It has been a part of my life since I was 14 years old, but it is time. I am not letting Togo’s go. Rather, I am letting my 3 children help Togo’s grow. I will always be standing beside them with love and support.”

Togo’s prides itself on preservative-free bread baked fresh in-house daily; a wide variety of meat, cheese, and vegetables; and gluten-free and vegan-friendly options.

A staple of the community since they first opened their doors in 1964, Togo’s said that with a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere, there’s no question why.

The shop is located at 1000 N. Third Street in Marquette, Michigan, and they are open 11am-9pm Wednesday-Monday.

Togo's employees in the late 60's/early 70's (second from left, current owner Kathy Garrow; fourth from left, previous owner and Kathy Garrow's father, Joe Fountain) (Togo's)

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.