Advertisement

New faces, same family: Togo’s in Marquette transfers ownership to next generation

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Togo’s, Marquette’s Original Submarine Sandwich Shop, turned a new page in their history on Jan. 1, 2022, with a transfer of ownership to the next generation.

Owners Kim L’Huillier, Kathy Garrow, and Tommy Fountain transferred full ownership to Kathy Garrow and her three children, Tim Garrow, Doug Garrow, and Korie Moyer.

Kathy Garrow with her three children who will be running the store (from left: Doug Garrow,...
Kathy Garrow with her three children who will be running the store (from left: Doug Garrow, Korie Moyer, Tim Garrow)(Togos)

Kathy Garrow has been part owner since 1976. She said, “It has been a part of my life since I was 14 years old, but it is time. I am not letting Togo’s go. Rather, I am letting my 3 children help Togo’s grow. I will always be standing beside them with love and support.”

Togo’s prides itself on preservative-free bread baked fresh in-house daily; a wide variety of meat, cheese, and vegetables; and gluten-free and vegan-friendly options.

A staple of the community since they first opened their doors in 1964, Togo’s said that with a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere, there’s no question why.

The shop is located at 1000 N. Third Street in Marquette, Michigan, and they are open 11am-9pm Wednesday-Monday.

Togo's employees in the late 60's/early 70's (second from left, current owner Kathy Garrow;...
Togo's employees in the late 60's/early 70's (second from left, current owner Kathy Garrow; fourth from left, previous owner and Kathy Garrow's father, Joe Fountain)(Togo's)

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights and cut timber graphic.
UP timber harvester sentenced for illegally cutting, removing state timber
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Portion of M-28 was closed Monday due to poor visibility
UPDATE: M-28 reopens between Chocolay Township and Munising
Matthew Smith, left, has been placed on one year of probation, ordered to pay $650 in fines and...
Michigan school board member sentenced to probation for ‘malicious’ phone call
Quikplow logo
Michigan-based company Quikplow lets people request snowplow to their residence

Latest News

The event is for everyone looking to learn more about the industry or find a job.
Midwest Truck Driving School hosting open house with Schneider Thursday
M&M Area Community Foundation says smaller non-profits won't have to compete with larger...
M&M Area Foundation accepting mini-grant applications
Michigan State Police trooper performs a traffic stop in Chocolay Township, Mich.
Michigan State Police acknowledges racial disparity in traffic stops based on data from Michigan State University School of Criminal Justice study
The Michigan Department of Treasury has distributed over 300-million dollars in American Rescue...
American Rescue Plan Act dollars reach local communities
dance
Studio Dance Arts opens new location in Marquette